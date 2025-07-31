Opposition condemns Rahul Gandhi's endorsement of Trump's 'dead economy' remarks

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's endorsement of United States President Donald Trump 's "dead economy" remark has backfired. The backlash comes from within his party and its allies, who have taken a contrary stance. While Gandhi used Trump's comments to criticize the Narendra Modi government, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Rajiv Shukla defended India's economic strength.

Economic resilience India has strong domestic market, says Tharoor Tharoor stressed that India has a strong domestic market and isn't solely dependent on exports like China. He said if the US is "completely unreasonable" with its demands, India should consider moving elsewhere. Shukla also dismissed Trump's statement as "completely wrong," adding that India's economic condition is not weak. He said, "If someone claims they can finish us economically, it's likely due to a misunderstanding."

Political fallout Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trump; BJP hits back at Gandhi Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed Trump for his remarks. She said the comment can "only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also hit back at Gandhi for endorsing Trump's comments. BJP leader Amit Malviya called it a "shameful insult" to Indians and questioned Gandhi's political credibility and legacy. "Even amidst global slowdown, India remains...world's fastest-growing major economy, with the IMF and World Bank revising growth projections upwards," he said.