Ex-BJP MP booked for attacking Muslim family during road rage 

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Muslim family in Karnataka . The incident reportedly took place on June 23, when Saif Khan and his family were returning from a wedding in Tumakuru. Their vehicle was allegedly intercepted by a white XUV700 near Nijagal on NH-48. The assailants reportedly identified themselves as being from the "department" and forced the family's car off the road.

Attack details Gunman physically assaulted Saif, says FIR The FIR, filed by Saif Khan at the Dabaspet police station in Tumakuru, alleges that one of the men identified as a gunman physically assaulted him. Another man dragged his brother Salman Khan out of their car and attacked him, resulting in three broken teeth. Saif also alleged that Hegde instigated the attack by saying, "They're from the Sab group, hit them!" The term "Sabru" is a derogatory slang for Muslims used in Karnataka.

Additional allegations Hegde allegedly assaulted victim's mother The FIR also alleges that Hegde assaulted Saif's mother, Gul Unnisa, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground. Saif's uncle Ilyas Khan was also reportedly assaulted by Hegde, leaving him with broken teeth and bleeding injuries. The gunman allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot the family during the incident.

Legal action Victims admitted to hospital; FIR filed The victims were admitted to Dabaspet Government Hospital with serious injuries. Saif's statement was recorded at the hospital before being taken to the police station. The Dabaspet Police have filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Hegde has been named Accused No. 1 (A1), with his gunman and driver listed as A2 and A3, respectively.