Plane crashes into parked aircraft at Montana airport
What's the story
A small plane crashed into parked aircraft at the Kalispell City Airport in Montana on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:00pm local time when a Socata TBM 700 turboprop, carrying four people, attempted to land. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the plane crash-landed and struck an unoccupied plane on the ground, with several aircraft involved in the incident.
Incident aftermath
Passengers treated for minor injuries
The crash caused a fire that spread to a grassy area before it was extinguished. Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said several aircraft were involved in the incident. Fortunately, all four passengers of the landing plane managed to escape without serious injuries and were treated at the airport for minor injuries.
Witness accounts
Witnesses describe crash sound
Witnesses described hearing a loud noise and seeing dark smoke fill the area after the crash. Ron Danielson, who manages a nearby inn, likened the sound to "if you were to stick your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could." The FAA records show that Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington owns the crashed plane which was built in 2011.
Twitter Post
Visials of the fire at the airport
UPDATE: A small plane crashed into another small plane on the taxiway at Kalispell City Airport in Montana. There are no reports on the number of people on board each aircraft, according to KPAX News.pic.twitter.com/KOQzszZ7wu— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 11, 2025
Expert opinion
Similar incidents in past
Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator for the FAA and NTSB, said such incidents of planes crashing into parked ones occur a few times annually in general aviation. He cited a high-profile case from February when a Learjet owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil crashed into a parked Gulfstream in Scottsdale, Arizona. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating that incident.