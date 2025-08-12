Plane crashes into parked aircraft at Montana airport

A small plane crashed into parked aircraft at the Kalispell City Airport in Montana on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:00pm local time when a Socata TBM 700 turboprop, carrying four people, attempted to land. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the plane crash-landed and struck an unoccupied plane on the ground, with several aircraft involved in the incident.

Incident aftermath Passengers treated for minor injuries The crash caused a fire that spread to a grassy area before it was extinguished. Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said several aircraft were involved in the incident. Fortunately, all four passengers of the landing plane managed to escape without serious injuries and were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Witness accounts Witnesses describe crash sound Witnesses described hearing a loud noise and seeing dark smoke fill the area after the crash. Ron Danielson, who manages a nearby inn, likened the sound to "if you were to stick your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could." The FAA records show that Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington owns the crashed plane which was built in 2011.

