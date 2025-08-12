Pakistan Army chief threatens India's Reliance refinery, says 'next time...'

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has issued a veiled threat to India's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Speaking at a dinner in Tampa, Florida, Munir referred to a social media post featuring RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani alongside a Quranic verse, media reports quoting those present at the closed-door event said. He said he authorized the post during recent tensions with India "to show them what we will do the next time."

Economic assets Munir's Ambani choice significant amid threats The Quranic verse from Surah Al-Fil (The Elephant) can be interpreted as an aerial attack in modern warfare, per TOI. The verse describes Allah sending birds with stones to destroy an enemy force. Munir's choice of Ambani, who symbolizes India's economic power and potential, is significant, as the Jamnagar complex is the world's largest single-site refining facility, with an annual capacity of processing 33 million tons of crude oil.

Nuclear implications Munir's nuclear threat to India At the same dinner, Munir made direct nuclear threats, saying if Pakistan faces an existential threat in a future war with India, "We'll take half the world down." He also likened Pakistan to "a dump truck full of gravel" compared to India's "shining Mercedes coming on a highway like a Ferrari." This was Munir's second visit to the US in under two months, during which he met top American military officials and invited them to Pakistan.