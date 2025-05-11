BJP MP criticizes opposition's call for special Parliament session
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has slammed the opposition for demanding a special Parliament session after India's recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.
"Call a session of the parliament, let all opposition parties abuse the government, get the Indian army maligned in the Pakistmedia and provide terrorist Pakistan with the material to spew venom against India on the international stage. Do politics, let the country go to hell," Dubey posed on X.
Twitter Post
Dubey's post in Hindi on X
संसद का सत्र बुलाइए, सभी विपक्षी सरकार को गाली दीजिए, पाकिस्तानी मीडिया में भारतीय सेना की किरकिरी करवाइए और आतंकवादी पाकिस्तान को अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर भारत के ख़िलाफ़ ज़हर उगलने का मसाला दीजिए । राजनीति करनी है, देश जाए भांड में— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) May 11, 2025
Opposition's request
Opposition leaders demand special session
Opposition leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special Parliament session.
They wish to discuss the events preceding the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
Topics including the Pahalagam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the announcement of a ceasefire from Washington, DC, among others, are on their agenda.
Call for discussion
Rahul Gandhi emphasizes importance of special session
Rahul Gandhi reiterated the opposition's collective demand for a special session of Parliament.
He said it was important to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and today's ceasefire.
It would also show India's collective resolve in overcoming challenges in the future, he said.
His statement highlights the urgency and importance of the request from opposition parties.
Concerns raised
Congress leader questions US involvement in Kashmir issue
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has questioned if the Simla Agreement still holds.
This comes after the US Secretary of State announced that both countries will meet at a neutral location.
She further expressed her concern over the US President's statement about mediating on the issue of Kashmir, asserting that "Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we will never allow anyone to intervene in it."