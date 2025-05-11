What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has slammed the opposition for demanding a special Parliament session after India's recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

"Call a session of the parliament, let all opposition parties abuse the government, get the Indian army maligned in the Pakistmedia and provide terrorist Pakistan with the material to spew venom against India on the international stage. Do politics, let the country go to hell," Dubey posed on X.