Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to reporters on Tuesday

'Ridiculous, BJP scared': Priyanka on Sonia Gandhi-George Soros allegations

By Snehil Singh 06:01 pm Dec 10, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has rubbished Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations of a link between her mother, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. She called the claims "ridiculous" and a diversionary tactic by the ruling party. "They are talking about some 1994 thing... no one has any record of it. No one knows what they are talking about," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Allegations detailed

BJP alleges Soros-funded organization link

The BJP has alleged that Sonia, as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is associated with an organization funded by Soros's foundation. The ruling party also alleged that this group had earlier called for Kashmir's independence. Congress leaders, including Priyanka, have vehemently denied these allegations, calling them baseless distractions from ongoing discussions on the Adani issue.

Debate avoidance

Congress demands debate on Adani issue

The Congress has been demanding a parliamentary debate on the US Department of Justice's indictment against Adani Green Energy. Priyanka accused the government of dodging this debate, saying, "We want the House to function, but the government doesn't want a debate on Adani." The party has made this a key issue in its strategy for the ongoing parliamentary session.

Parliamentary disruption

Parliament adjourned amid chaos over allegations

The BJP's allegations lead to heated exchanges in Parliament, with opposition MPs protesting and demanding discussions on other important issues. This led to Parliament being adjourned for the day. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed disappointment over the behavior of MPs on both sides, while Priyanka slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying away from these important debates.

Upcoming questioning

BJP MP vows to question Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has vowed to question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged collusion between opposition leaders and Soros. Dubey alleged that this collusion is aimed at damaging India's economy and tarnishing PM Modi's image. The US embassy has denied any involvement in these allegations, stressing its commitment to media freedom.