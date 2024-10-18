Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's Northern Territory is facing backlash for its decision to resume jailing 10-year-olds, a move defended as a way to address root causes of crime through court-enrolled programs.

Critics, including doctors, human rights groups, and Indigenous communities, argue the law won't reduce crime and could unfairly target Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

The territory, which already incarcerates children at a rate 11 times higher than other Australian regions, is being urged to invest in support services instead of following a "tough on crime" approach.

NT was the first Australian jurisdiction to raise age

Australia's Northern Territory to resume jailing 10-year-olds

What's the story Australia's Northern Territory (NT) has announced plans to reduce the age of criminal responsibility, allowing children as young as 10 years to be jailed. The decision was taken by the newly elected Country Liberal Party (CLP) government, which hopes to tackle rising youth crime rates. The move reverses a policy from two years ago, which had raised the minimum age to 12 years, making NT the first Australian jurisdiction to do so.

Policy goals

New policy aims to address youth crime rates

Defending the decision, Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro said it would allow courts to enroll young offenders in programs addressing the root causes of crime. "We have this obligation to the child who has been let down in a number of ways, over a long period of time," she told parliament on Thursday. The NT government has also tightened bail rules and introduced penalties for promoting crime on social media platforms.

Criticism voiced

Critics argue new law will not reduce crime

The decision has drawn criticism from all quarters, including doctors, human rights organizations, and Indigenous groups. Critics argue that the law won't curb crime and could disproportionately affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. Opposition Leader Selena Uibo called it a "dark day" for the territory. Independent MP Yingiya Guyula called the bill "racist" and aimed at Indigenous people.

Incarceration statistics

NT's high incarceration rate of children raises concerns

The NT already locks up children at a rate 11 times higher than other Australian jurisdictions, most of whom are Aboriginal. Research shows that jailing children increases reoffending risks and adversely affects health, education, and employment prospects. A report by the Australian Human Rights Commission had advised reinvesting funds from jailing into support services instead of following "tough on crime" rhetoric. The change will take effect at a later date that has yet to be confirmed.