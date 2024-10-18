Australia's Northern Territory to resume jailing 10-year-olds
Australia's Northern Territory (NT) has announced plans to reduce the age of criminal responsibility, allowing children as young as 10 years to be jailed. The decision was taken by the newly elected Country Liberal Party (CLP) government, which hopes to tackle rising youth crime rates. The move reverses a policy from two years ago, which had raised the minimum age to 12 years, making NT the first Australian jurisdiction to do so.
New policy aims to address youth crime rates
Defending the decision, Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro said it would allow courts to enroll young offenders in programs addressing the root causes of crime. "We have this obligation to the child who has been let down in a number of ways, over a long period of time," she told parliament on Thursday. The NT government has also tightened bail rules and introduced penalties for promoting crime on social media platforms.
Critics argue new law will not reduce crime
The decision has drawn criticism from all quarters, including doctors, human rights organizations, and Indigenous groups. Critics argue that the law won't curb crime and could disproportionately affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. Opposition Leader Selena Uibo called it a "dark day" for the territory. Independent MP Yingiya Guyula called the bill "racist" and aimed at Indigenous people.
NT's high incarceration rate of children raises concerns
The NT already locks up children at a rate 11 times higher than other Australian jurisdictions, most of whom are Aboriginal. Research shows that jailing children increases reoffending risks and adversely affects health, education, and employment prospects. A report by the Australian Human Rights Commission had advised reinvesting funds from jailing into support services instead of following "tough on crime" rhetoric. The change will take effect at a later date that has yet to be confirmed.