Next Article

The first case of H9N2 virus was reported in 2019

4-year-old Bengal girl tests positive for bird flu

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:31 am Jun 12, 202411:31 am

What's the story The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a four-year-old girl from West Bengal has tested positive for the H9N2 bird flu virus. This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu in India, with the first case reported back in 2019. The child was admitted to a local hospital's pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) due to severe respiratory issues, high fever, and abdominal cramps in February and was discharged after three months of treatment.

Exposure details

WHO reports child's exposure to poultry

The WHO disclosed that the infected child had been in contact with poultry at her home and in her surroundings. Despite this, no symptoms of respiratory illness were reported among her family members or other contacts. The organization did not have information on the child's vaccination status or details of antiviral treatment at the time of reporting.

Risk assessment

WHO warns of potential further cases

The H9N2 virus typically causes mild illness, but the WHO has warned that further sporadic human cases could occur. This is due to the virus being one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry across different regions. "With the currently available evidence, WHO assesses the current public health risk to the general population posed by this virus as low. However, the risk assessment will be reviewed should further epidemiological or virological information become available," stated WHO.

Global impact

Australia and Mexico report bird flu cases

Separately, Australia is currently dealing with an outbreak of avian influenza. To counter the spread of the virus, supermarket chain Coles has imposed a limit on egg purchases. Despite this, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt reassured that Australian eggs are safe to consume and there is no risk of contaminated eggs entering the supply chain. Meanwhile, a man in Mexico died last week after contracting a different strain of bird flu, H5N2, which had not previously been confirmed in humans.