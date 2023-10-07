Afghanistan: 14 dead, 78 injured after 6.3-magnitude earthquake

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

14 persons have died while 78 injured after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan

A massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked western Afghanistan on Saturday, resulting in 14 deaths and 78 injuries, the AFP reported, citing officials. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed the epicenter 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat, the region's largest city. Following the main quake, five aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3 were also documented. With landslides and collapsed buildings, the death toll may continue to rise, per emergency service.

Landslides, casualties in rural areas

A representative for the National Disaster Management Authority told AFP that the initial death toll is "preliminary" and may rise due to landslides in rural and mountainous regions. The USGS's initial report also indicated that hundreds of fatalities are possible, stating that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread," with debris from collapsed buildings yet to be cleared. Previous events with similar alert levels have necessitated regional or national-level responses, it added.