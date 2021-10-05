Taliban says graduates of 2000-2020 useless; prefers religious studies

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting higher education minister in the Taliban’s Afghanistan government, said religious studies would be valued.

The Taliban on Monday said that its Afghanistan government would not recognize those who have graduated high school between 2000-2020, local reports said. The remarks were made by the Taliban government's acting higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani during a meeting with university lecturers in Kabul. Haqqani said those who have graduated from high schools during the past 20 years are of no use.

Taliban to appoint new teachers to instill 'values' in students

With his statement, Haqqani was targeting those who studied during the non-Taliban era under the United States-backed governments of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani. The government would hire teachers who instill the students and future generations with values that are useful in Afghanistan, local reports quoted Haqqani as saying. He also expressed his wish to "utilize" their talent in the future.

'Modern studies less valuable than subjects taught in madrasas'

Expressing an affinity for religious studies, Haqqani said that modern studies are "less valuable" than the subjects taught at madrasas. Haqqani said that those who have attained Ph.D. and Master's degrees in modern studies are less valuable than those who studied in madrasas.

Education wise last two decades considered most important

Notably, the last two decades are believed to be one of the most important and rich eras when it comes to education in Afghanistan. During the Taliban's previous regime in the 1990s, girls were prohibited from attending schools. This time, even though it had promised to allow girls to be educated, they are still not being allowed to attend secondary schools.

Taliban's actions contradict own vows to uphold women's rights

After returning to power in August, the Taliban had promised that it would uphold women's rights. However, the group's actions contradict its claims. Apart from excluding women from the government, the Taliban has also reportedly banned women from public offices in Kabul. Further, although the group has allowed girls to study till Class VI, the classrooms will be segregated on the basis of sex.