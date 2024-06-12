Next Article

Inaugural session of 18th Lok Sabha announced

1st session of 18th Lok Sabha from June 24

What's the story The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha is slated to begin on June 24, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The initial three days will be dedicated to the swearing-in or affirmation of the newly elected members and electing the Speaker of the House. The session is set to conclude on July 3.

Presidential address

President Murmu to address joint sitting on June 27

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27. During her address, she is expected to present the new government's five-year roadmap, the Union Minister said. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce his council of ministers to Parliament, Rijiju added.

Rajya Sabha session

264th session of Rajya Sabha to begin on June 27

The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3, Rijiju's announcement said. The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to see a strengthened opposition challenging the National Democratic Alliance government. Prime Minister Modi will respond to this debate in both Houses of Parliament, reports said.

Session highlights

Radha Mohan Singh likely pro tem speaker

According to reports, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker, Radha Mohan Singh is likely to be chosen as the pro tem Speaker on the third day of the session. The full Union Budget is projected to be presented on July 22, following an interim Budget that was presented before the Lok Sabha elections on February 1.