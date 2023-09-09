Andhra Pradesh: TDP says Chandrababu Naidu's arrest 'illegal,' approaches PM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 09, 2023 | 03:25 pm 2 min read

TDP has sought PM Narendra Modi's intervention in Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday sought the interventions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reverse the arrest of its chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, in an alleged corruption case. The party also reportedly expressed serious concern over the development and termed the arrest "illegal." Naidu was arrested on Saturday by the Andhra Pradesh Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a 2021 case involving corruption of over Rs. 371 crore.

TDP MP calls Naidu's arrest 'illegal'

Following Naidu's arrest, TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas said he had written to PM Modi, President Murmu, and Shah regarding Naidu's "illegal" arrest, India Today reported. Srinivas's letter also reportedly questions the circumstances surrounding Naidu's case and the charges against him. Notably, Naidu has been named as accused number one in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in the Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case of 2021.

Naidu denies wrongdoings, demands proof

Naidu has also denied any wrongdoing and demanded proof of concept from officials. Taking to his official X handle he said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of the Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people." Moreover, Naidu asked for the basis of his arrest and challenged officials to provide evidence.

Political leaders condemn, protest Naidu's arrest

The arrest of Naidu elicited strong reactions from various political leaders, who condemned and protested the police action. His son and the TDP's National General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, staged a protest following his father's arrest. Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Daggubati Purandeswari also condemned the arrest. "It is not reasonable to arrest him without proper notice, without naming him in the FIR, without taking an explanation, and without following the procedure," she said.

Know about the case

Naidu's arrest is reportedly linked to an alleged scam in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corruption (APSSDC). The APSSDC was established under the TDP-led government in 2016 to empower unemployed youth by providing skill training. However, the CID investigation uncovered that the project was initiated without following a proper tendering process and without approval from the cabinet, among other things. Naidu has been arrested on non-bailable charges under various Indian Penal Code sections and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

