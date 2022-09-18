World

President Murmu reaches London, will attend Queen's funeral on Monday

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 18, 2022, 12:59 pm 3 min read

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Sunday to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She will be attending the funeral procession on Monday to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. The funeral is scheduled to take place at 3:30 pm (IST) on Monday and will be attended by several other global leaders. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died on September 8 after reigning for seven decades.

The Queen was reportedly on a summer vacation in Scotland since July and had been having difficulty walking and standing since October of last year.

India observed a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the Queen and flew flags at half-mast on September 11.

London President Murmu to attend King's dinner

President Murmu reached London on Sunday morning for a 3-day visit to the United Kingdom. She will be attending a special dinner at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening, PTI reported. The event, hosted by King Charles III, is a reception for world leaders attending his mother's funeral service. The President will return to India on September 20.

Twitter Post Watch: President Murmu arrives in London

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/T6zWlJGkYB — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

The Queen Last day of lying-in-state ceremony

The Queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to catch a final glimpse of Britain's longest-serving monarch. This is the final day she will be lying in state and the queue to see her is reportedly 12 hours long. Members of the royal family, including the King and Princes William and Harry, kept a vigil around the Queen's coffin.

Twitter Post Watch: Royal family holds vigil around the Queen's coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/lChZW6OdIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

Funeral Here's more about the Queen's funeral

According to the BBC, over 500 heads of state have been invited to the Queen's funeral, including US President Joe Biden who reached the UK on Saturday night. The British government confirmed that her funeral service will be screened in cinemas, parks, and on televisions worldwide. She will be buried at the Westminster Abbey along with 17 former monarchs and her husband Prince Philip.

Death India praises the Queen for strengthening ties with UK

The Queen's coffin was brought to London from Balmoral Palace on Tuesday. Thousands arrived at the lying-in-state amid the tolling of Big Ben and gun firing at Hyde Park. Announcing President Murmu's attendance earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "In the 70 years of reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely."