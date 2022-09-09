India

In Queen Elizabeth's memory: India declares state mourning on Sunday

The National Flag will be flown at half mast across the country with no official entertainment on the day of the mourning.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the government of India will observe a one-day state mourning on Sunday for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 on Thursday, as a mark of respect. The statement issued reads that the National Flag will be hoisted at half-mast throughout the country on all government buildings.

The longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday after serving as the ruler for seven decades.

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The British Crown ruled over India directly from 1858 to 1947 and indirectly via the East India Company since 1757.

The MHA press release declaring the state mourning says that there would be no official entertainment on the day of mourning. Britain's royal family is said to observe extended mourning until seven days after the Queen's funeral. The flags at royal residences will also be flown at half-mast. The funeral is likely to be carried out 11 days after her death.

One Day State Mourning on September 11th as a mark of respect on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland



China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to King Charles III and the royal family on behalf of the Chinese government and its people. He said, "Her passing is a great loss to the British people." Along similar lines, despite rising tension between both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid his tributes and expressed his "deepest condolences" over the Queen passing away.

A gun salute will be fired in Hyde Park of London on Friday. King Charles III, who was made the monarch immediately after the Queen's death, will be crowned officially at a special ceremony on Saturday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, which is expected to be attended by recently-appointed PM Liz Truss and other senior ministers.