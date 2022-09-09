World

Passport, anthem, coins to change as King Charles takes over

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 09, 2022, 12:59 pm 3 min read

Many aspects of life in Britain and the Commonwealth realms will change in the coming days.

The United Kingdom is all set to see big changes as King Charles III takes over the reins after the death of his mother and Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The Brits will witness, for the first time in 70 years, changes in the national anthem, names of institutions, coins & bank notes, stamps, and much more as Charles accedes the throne.

Context Why does this story matter?

The longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday after serving as the ruler for seven decades.

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The 96-year-old had named Charles as her successor, who, interestingly, had been the longest-serving heir to the crown.

Changes Effigy on currency to change

According to AFP, many aspects of life in Britain and the Commonwealth realms will change in the coming days. Apart from the names of institutions, her cipher on insignia and effigy on the currency will be replaced with Charles. Notably, King Charles's effigy will now appear on coins and banknotes in the UK and around the world-East Caribbean dollar, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia.

Anthem 'God Save The King'

Further, the national anthem will switch back to 'God Save The King,' a first since the Queen took over in 1952. The anthem is also sung in New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. British stamps featuring the monarch's head will be altered, as will the insignia on police helmets. On postboxes, the EIID royal cipher for Elizabeth II Regina (the Queen) will also change.

Updates Changes in governance

Other updates include change in British passports where 'Her Majesty' will now be changed to 'His Majesty.' At formal gatherings, the loyal toast will now be given in the name of 'The King.' Her Majesty's government, Treasury and Customs will undergo a name change, and the king's speech from the throne will now feature in the state opening of the parliament.

King Changes in military, police

As per reports, military recruits will not take the queen's shilling to register, adhere to queen's regulations, or board Her Majesty's ships. At Buckingham Palace, the Queen's Guard will also undergo a name change. In the legal arena, senior lawyers will switch to being the King's Counsel from a Queen's Counsel. Additionally, the police will no longer preserve the 'queen's peace.'