UK: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest and longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, passed away at her Scotland home on Thursday evening. The 96-year-old monarch breathed her last on Thursday afternoon alongside members of the royal family at the Balmoral Palace in the Scottish Highlands. The Buckingham Palace had released a statement about the Queen being unwell hours before her death.
The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year. The longest-lived British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth, is the longest-reigning and longest-serving head of the state. The statement from Buckingham Palace, conveying medical concern over her health, was highly unusual, analysts said earlier.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W