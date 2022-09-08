World

UK: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

UK: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Written by Priyali Dhingra Edited by Shikha Chaudhry Sep 08, 2022, 11:09 pm 1 min read

The 96-year-old monarch breathed her last on Thursday afternoon alongside members of the royal family at the Balmoral Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest and longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, passed away at her Scotland home on Thursday evening. The 96-year-old monarch breathed her last on Thursday afternoon alongside members of the royal family at the Balmoral Palace in the Scottish Highlands. The Buckingham Palace had released a statement about the Queen being unwell hours before her death.

Details She was not keeping well

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year. The longest-lived British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth, is the longest-reigning and longest-serving head of the state. The statement from Buckingham Palace, conveying medical concern over her health, was highly unusual, analysts said earlier.

Twitter Post Buckingham Palace announces the Queen's death

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022