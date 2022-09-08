World

UK: Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision, doctors 'concerned' about health

UK: Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision, doctors 'concerned' about health

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 08, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

The Queen had pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Fears grew in Britain on Thursday after Buckingham Palace informed that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision, and her doctors are reportedly "concerned" about her health. The 96-year-old Monarch, who swore in Liz Truss as the 97th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom earlier this week, has been unwell since last year. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Queen has reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and has been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The longest-lived British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth, is the longest-reigning and longest-serving head of the state.

The statement from Buckingham Palace, conveying medical concern over her health, is highly unusual, analysts say.

Information What did the statement say?

The short statement from the palace read, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision." It further clarified that the Queen remains "comfortable" and is at the Balmoral Palace. She had pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, stating that she need to rest.

Reaction UK citizens express concern

Many in Britain expressed widespread concern about her health. PM Truss, who met the Queen on Tuesday, said, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace." Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader expressed "deep worry" over the statement, and the Archbishop of Canterbury said, "My prayers and prayers of the people are with Her Majesty The Queen today."

Twitter Post Take a look at what Liz Truss said

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Twitter Post Prayers of the nation with the Queen, says Canterbury Archbishop

My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.



May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 8, 2022

Royal Family Royal family travels to Scotland

According to reports, Prince Charles, who is next in line as the successor, is heading to Scotland with his eldest son Prince William and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla. Sky News reported that hundreds of well-wishers have gathered outside the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are also going to Balmoral.