The Queen of United Kingdom and her husband, Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary today. The royal couple released a picture that shows them opening a card made by three of their great-grandchildren - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The picture was taken earlier this week in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Here's more on this.

Details The royal couple married on this day in 1947

The Queen, 94, was 21-year-old when she married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, 99, on November 20 in 1947. In fact, their relationship has lasted the longest of any British sovereign. The Queen and the Duke have been spending the national lockdown over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle in England, and their anniversary celebrations are expected to be a low-key affair.

Information The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey

The Queen and Prince Philip became close after they met at Windsor Castle at Christmas of 1943. They got married four years later at Westminster Abbey, where the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton also took place in 2011.

Twitter Post Here is the official tweet

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh look at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary tomorrow.



📸 Chris Jackson/Getty images pic.twitter.com/RQzDWAwHSU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 19, 2020

Details A gift from Prince William and Catherine's children

In the new picture, the couple is seen seated on a sofa and reading the colorful card that features a large pop-up number "73." The card has been gifted to them by Prince William and Catherine's three children. Apart from them, the Queen and her husband have five other great-grandchildren, including one-year-old Archie, who is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Information England is currently under lockdown over COVID-19