Stella Tennant, the renowned British model known for her indomitable beauty and style, has passed away at the age of 50. Tennant rose to fame in the early 1990s by starring in catwalks for designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Versace and featuring on the covers of publications such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. Her death came just days after her 50th birthday. Here's more.

Details The news was confirmed through a family statement

The news of Tennant's death was confirmed through a statement released by her family, including her husband, French photographer David Lasnet, and her four children- Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine, and Iris. "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22 December 2020," the statement read. "Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all," they further said.

Quote 'She will be greatly missed'

"She will be greatly missed...Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date," the family added in their statement.

Life Tennant was born in 1970 in the UK

Born in 1970, Tennant was the youngest of three children of Tobias Tennant and his wife Lady Emma. She spent her early years in the Scottish Borders. Having a natural creative instinct from an early age, she attended the boarding school Marlborough College before going on to earn a degree in sculpture at the Winchester College of Art.

Career Tennant's career as a model began in the early 90s

Tennant's career as a model took off after she grabbed the attention of fashion writer Plum Sykes, with whom she appeared in the Steven Meisel shoot for British Vogue's December 1993 issue. Apart from Meisel, she also became a favorite of some of the best-known fashion photographers. On the runways, she regularly walked for Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Versace.

Other work She was also a vocal advocate of environmental causes

Besides fashion, Tennant maintained a lifelong interest in sculpture, and also established a studio at her home in Berwickshire where she worked with her sister Issy on a luxury homewares brand called Tennant & Tennant. In recent years, she also raised her voice for environmental causes, appearing in various campaigns for the non-profit outfit Global Cool and others. May her soul rest in peace.

Quote We will miss you forever Stella: Versace

"Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and a friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace (sic)," a tweet from Versace read.

