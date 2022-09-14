World

President Droupadi Murmu to visit UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 14, 2022, 05:23 pm 3 min read

As per reports, a plethora of world leaders will be at the Westminster Abbey to attend the Queen's State Funeral on September 19.

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from September 17-19. She will be in London to offer condolences for the Queen's death on behalf of the Government of India. The Queen will be lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until Saturday for the public to get a last glimpse.

Context Why does this story matter?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died on September 8 after reigning for seven decades.

The Queen was apparently on a summer vacation in Scotland since July and has been having difficulty walking and standing since October of last year.

On Sunday, India observed a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the Queen and flew flags at half-mast.

Funeral President Murmu to visit London, express condolences

President Murmu will offer condolences on behalf of India over the death of the former head of state of the UK and the Head of the Commonwealth Nations. President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have previously expressed condolences on her death. On Monday, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission to convey India's condolences.

Quote 'India-UK ties flourished under Queen Elizabeth II'

The Ministry of External Affairs statement read, "In the 70 years of reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world."

Twitter Post Watch: Brits gather to see the Queen

The queue along the Albert Embankment has nearly reached Westminster Bridge already pic.twitter.com/Iu4wdUPCsV — Harry Low (@HarryLow49) September 14, 2022

The Queen Lying-in-state to commence today

The Westminster Hall in central London will permit citizens to see the Queen lying-in-state from Wednesday evening. Her coffin was brought to London from the Balmoral Palace on Tuesday amid heavy crowds. Reports say large queues have formed outside the Palace of Westminster (also known as the Houses of Parliament) along River Thames as people await their turn to be let in.

Procession Here's more about the lying-in-state ceremony

The Queen's body currently lies at Buckingham Palace and will be taken to Westminster Hall. As per the BBC, Princes Harry and William will walk behind the coffin with King Charles III, the new head of state. Thousands are expected to arrive at the lying-in-state, amid the tolling of Big Ben and gun firing at Hyde Park. She will remain there until September 17.

Twitter Post Queen Elizabeth's coffin was brought to London on Tuesday

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room.



Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/91rnoOwJUB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

State Funeral Who else will attend the Queen's funeral?

As per reports, a plethora of world leaders will be at the Westminster Abbey to attend the Queen's State Funeral, which is expected to cost a whopping $9 million, AJ+ reported. US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Marcon are some of the attendees. Heads of Australia, Brazil, Finland, Germany, and Israel, among others, are also expected to attend.