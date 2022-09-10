World

How Queen Elizabeth's family rush to side of ailing monarch

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 10, 2022, 04:13 pm 3 min read

The Queen's both kids, King Charles and Princess Anne were with her when she passed away. Other members of the royal family were still en route.

The Buckingham Palace on Thursday issued an unprecedented medical bulletin saying Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision but "remained comfortable" at her Scottish retreat hours before her demise. Members of the royal family rushed to see her for the last time, as doctors said they were concerned. This came as less than 48 hours ago, she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Context Why does this story matter?

The longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday after serving as the ruler for seven decades.

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The 96-year-old had named Charles as her successor, who, interestingly, had been the longest-serving heir to the crown.

Information King Charles, wife Camilla and Princess Anne reached there quickly

Truss and other Members of Parliament (MP) had gathered for the announcement of a two-year freeze on power bills, when the bulletin came. Within minutes, King Charles III and his wife Camilla had arrived at the Balmoral Castle, as they were already in Barmoral estate. The Queen's daughter Princess Anne, who also happened to be in Scotland, also reached the castle.

Unsuccessful rush Princes William, Andrew and Edward started from London

Both the Queen's children were reportedly by her side when she passed away. Other family members, however, were still traveling and could not make it on time, as per sources. King Charles' son Prince William and brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — along with his wife Sophie who was particularly close to the Queen, reached Aberdeen on a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane.

Racing against time Meghan did not accompany Harry

Prince Charles then drove them 80 km to reach Balmoral from Aberdeen but missed the Queen by some time as the PM was informed of her demise half an hour earlier. Prince Harry was still on his way from London. His wife Meghan was to tag along but skipped later. It was speculated that she "wouldn't be welcomed".

Mobility issues The Queen had contracted coronavirus in February

The Queen was reportedly on a summer break in Scotland since July and was experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year. In May, she skipped the State Opening of Parliament — a royal engagement, as she was experiencing "episodic mobility problems". She contracted COVID-19 in February and while in recovery, she had said in April that it left her feeling "very tired".