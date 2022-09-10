World

Charles III formally proclaimed King of United Kingdom

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 10, 2022, 03:24 pm 1 min read

The Official proclamation was finalized by Accession Council as per rules. (Photo courtesy: https://www.royal.uk/)

Charles III was officially declared King of the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday in a ceremony at St. James's Palace in London. The event at the palace, a Tudor royal house near Buckingham Palace, was aired for the first time. He was accompanied by his wife, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son, Prince William, who is now Prince of Wales at the ceremony.

Details Official proclamation finalized by Accession Council

According to the BBC, Charles ascended to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. However, in accordance with the laws, the Accession Council was convened to issue an official declaration of the successor. To recall, the Queen died at the age of 96 in Balmoral, a royal estate in Scotland. She was the oldest monarch and Britain's longest-reigning monarch.