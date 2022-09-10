World

King Charles III vows lifelong service, pays tribute to mother

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 10, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

King Charles III has been the longest royal heir in United Kingdom.

King Charles III on Friday paid a heartfelt homage to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and promised to serve people for the rest of his life. He lauded the Queen for her kindness and humor in a moving first speech to the nation. The King also declared his eldest son Prince William and his wife Catherine to be Prince and Princess of Wales.

The longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday after serving as the ruler for seven decades.

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The 96-year-old had named Charles as her successor, who, interestingly, had been the longest-serving heir to the crown.

First day in Palace King demonstrates dedication, began to fulfill new duties

The new King has shown his dedication and devotion to public duty as soon as he arrived at Buckingham Palace. Despite his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passing away the day before, he went straight into his new responsibilities. He personally greeted hundreds of citizens, met with Prime Minister Liz Truss, and delivered a nationally televised address.

King's pledge 'I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty and love'

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the King said. He pledged to serve everyone in the United Kingdom and the world with loyalty, respect, and love irrespective of their belief and background.

Condolences The King, Queen Consort visited mourners for a while

According to CNN, Charles and his wife Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, greeted people outside Buckingham Palace. A large number had gathered outside the palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth. The King spent some time looking over the floral tributes and cards left at the Palace gates and shook hands with people and collected condolences.

Important announcement Conferring of titles to new Prince and Princess of Wales

Meanwhile, the King conferred the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to his oldest son William and daughter-in-law Catherine, which he and his late wife Diana previously held. Princess Diana was a famous person and faced constant media securitization from her wedding until her accidental death in 1997. According to Reuters, Kate valued the title's heritage but hoped to forge her own path.

Information New responsibility given to Prince William, his wife Catherine

"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," Charles said. The couple has taken a central stage among the royal family lately and would make frequent public appearances with their three young children.