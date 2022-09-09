World

India, China to finish disengagement in Ladakh by Monday: MEA

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 09, 2022, 08:54 pm 2 min read

The sixteenth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China was held on July 17, 2022, as per the MEA statement.

India and China will finish the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings in eastern Ladakh by Monday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The event is happening after numerous rounds of negotiations between the two countries, the ministry said. The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development is significant as it will end a major conflict between the two countries.

India and China have been involved in a standoff since 2020 when Galwan clashes were triggered where both sides suffered multiple casualties.

The countries have since conducted numerous rounds of talks to ease off tensions.

The two sides had agreed to disengage in the Gogra region.

Statement What did the MEA say?

As per the MEA statement, the sixteenth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China was held on July 17, 2022. "The two sides had maintained regular contact since then to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," it said.

Details The area to return to the pre-stand-off period

Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that both the parties have agreed that all temporary buildings and other related infrastructure built in the region would be taken down. Both sides will return the area's landforms to how they were before the standoff, according to Bagchi. The two parties have agreed to cease the deployment of soldiers in accordance with the agreement.

Twitter Post Read the detailed statement of MEA here

Our response to media queries on disengagement at area Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15)https://t.co/1aQDU4bUC6 pic.twitter.com/2J5dfFxYJT — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2022

Details Military agrees retreat on Thursday

As per reports, the ministry's response came a day after the Indian and Chinese military began to retreat from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides had been stuck in a stalemate for almost two years. The two nations have also agreed to move the negotiations further in order to settle outstanding concerns and restore peace along the LAC.