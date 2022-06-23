World

India, China share common interests that outnumber differences: Chinese FM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 23, 2022, 08:52 pm 2 min read

The meeting is significant because it took place during a thaw in bilateral relations following a military impasse in eastern Ladakh.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that India and China share many common interests that exceed the differences between the two nations. The statement was issued after a meeting between the Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of President Xi Jinping's virtual BRICS summit on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the summit.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last year, the two sides finished disengaging on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, as well as in the Gogra region.

Notably, India claimed to have kept calm along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in order to advance bilateral relations.

Statement What did the Chinese Foreign Ministry say?

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Rawat's meeting with Wang quoted Wang as saying that China and India's common interests far outweigh their differences. It added that the two sides should support rather than undermine each other, strengthen cooperation rather than guard against each other, and enhance mutual trust rather than be suspicious of each other.

Details 'Seek answers via dialogue and engagement'

The Chinese foreign minister suggested that the two sides meet halfway to get bilateral ties back on track. He thought it would aid in addressing numerous global concerns and protecting the shared interests of both countries and other developing countries. He urged both sides to uphold the critical strategic consensus and seek answers via dialogue and engagement.

Wang Two countries should fully use their historic advantages: Wang

Wang told the state-run Xinhua news agency that China and India should also fully use their historic advantages in people-to-people and cultural exchanges, continually increase mutually beneficial collaboration and collaborate to create a brighter future for humanity. This year, China is the head of the five-member bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Information Xi-Modi in BRICS summit

On Wednesday, Xi and Modi along with other heads of the BRICS countries addressed the BRICS Business Forum. Wang visited India in March during which he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.