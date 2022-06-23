World

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after routine Tonsil surgery

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and a heart attack during a routine tonsil removal surgery. Just days after surgery, Correia suffered heavy bleeding and had a heart attack on April 4. She'd been in a coma for over two months since then. In 2018, Correia, 27, gained fame after being named Miss United Continents Brazil.

Family How did family express sadness and remembers Correria?

"We're deeply saddened by this loss. She was an amazing woman and much loved by everyone. It won't be easy to live without her smile and shine." Correia's family pastor Lidiane Alves told The Washington Post. Earlier, her body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy after she died at a private clinic on Monday.

Quote 'She will be brightening the sky with her smile'

"God chose this day to collect our princess," said Pastor Jak Abreu, a family friend. "We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile," he added.

Details Final adieu with inspiring words

Correia was put to rest on Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends. Her followers left hundreds of condolence remarks on her Instagram account. Her family's farewell post on her social media site shows a smiling Correia holding Jesus Christ, with the words, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."

About Who was Correria?

As per local media, Correia was a model, beautician, and Instagram influencer with over 56,000 followers. Macae, a city on Brazil's Atlantic coast 120 miles northeast of Rio de Janeiro, is where she was born. According to The Washington Post, she began working at a young age, working as a manicurist at a local beauty parlor.