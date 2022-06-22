World

Elon Musk's transgender daughter to drop surname, cut off ties

Jun 22, 2022

Elon Musk's daughter has filed a request to change her name.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's transgender daughter, formerly Xavier Alexander Musk, has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identification and even cut off all ties with her biological father. The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed in April but came to light only recently.

Name change Xavier now wants to be called Vivian Jenna Wilson

Xavier turned 18 in April—the legal age of consent in California—and later filed the documents at LA County. She now wants to be called Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," reported TMZ.

No further details Hearing on name change is set for Friday

Vivian's mother is Canadian author Justine Wilson—who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008. She also has a twin brother, Griffin. According to the TMZ report, the hearing on her name change is scheduled for Friday. However, there are no details are available about the rift between Musk and Vivian, and never have the two spoken publicly about her transition or their relationship.

To recall, Musk had tweeted his support to the transgender community in December 2020, but not before adding, "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare." Interestingly, in May, just a few weeks after his daughter filed the petition, Musk declared his support for the Republican Party that favors a number of legislations that seek to limit transgender rights in states across the US.

'Woke mind virus' Tesla lays off head of LGBTQ+, diversity lead

Meanwhile, Tesla has laid off both the president of its LGBTQ+ community and a lead involved in the diversity and inclusivity programs at the company. While they were a part of the wave of layoffs at Tesla, the development interestingly comes amid several comments that CEO Musk made concerning what he describes as the "woke mind virus," which he believes is "destroying civilization."