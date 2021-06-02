NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla gets dearer due to pandemic, and more

NewsBytes Briefing: Teslas get dearer due to pandemic

The pandemic has made life hard for everyone across the board. Gamers can't buy graphics cards and carmakers can't, well, make cars due to lack of essential chips. This makes would-be Tesla owners complaint of a $3,000 price increase sound like first world problem, within what's essentially a first world problem to begin with, especially when electric car buyers receive green tax rebates.

Well played

Google plays the long con with cloud storage

Remember how Google convinced users that there's no need to delete any emails or photos. Turns out, it was a long con to nurture your irresponsibility with cloud storage space into a business opportunity. It's time to pay the piper. As of yesterday, free storage for Google Photos has ended and the cloud storage will be shared between your Gmail and Google Drive accounts.

Truly supreme

Delhites finally learn why Supreme Court is called apex court

If the thought of paying for what was formerly free cloud storage sounds depressing, it probably would go down well with some alcohol. Fortunately, Delhi government has you covered because it now allows home delivery of alcohol. Who's responsible for this pleasant turn of events? None other than the Supreme Court, which advised states to consider allowing home delivery of the good stuff.

Granular labels

Twitter comes up with new ways to discredit public discourse

Not everyone is a fan of Delhi authorities. After a recent encounter with the Delhi Police, Twitter is introducing granular warning labels under tweets to curb misinformation. Unfortunately for Twitter, this no longer covers its favorite pastime of censoring COVID-19 lab-leak discussions, because that is now a credible theory. The microblogging platform will have to find a new excuse to censor users.

Nostalgia

Jio partners with SEGA to bring two classics to JioGames

Censorship might not be all fun and games, but Jio's tie-up with SEGA Corporation is just that. JioFiber users will soon get access to iconic SEGA games such as Sonic, the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 on the JioGames platform. The lightweight nature of the games means that these should be playable across all devices capable of running the JioGames platform.