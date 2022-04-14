Is Twitter headed for a hostile takeover by Elon Musk?
Another day, another twist! Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who recently disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter, has now offered to buy the company in its entirety for $54.2 per share in cash, valuing it at $43 billion. In a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Thursday, Musk claimed Twitter has "extraordinary potential" and that he wants to unlock it.
- Currently, Twitter has a market valuation of around $37 billion, and Musk's offer values the tech firm at roughly $43 billion.
- This comes after he previously backed out of joining the company's board as his influence would be curtailed. Now, the scenario indicates that the tech giant could be headed for a hostile takeover, and might even go private in the near future.
I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Sharing his vision behind his investment—in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor—Musk wrote, "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech...I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy." "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."
Musk said he is offering to buy Twitter in cash for $54.20/share, adding this would mean a 54% premium over the day before he began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before his investment was announced. "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."
As soon as the news about Musk's offer got out, Twitter shares went up by 13%. On the other hand, Tesla's stocks have dived by 1.5%. Analysts believe the Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink lead might get distracted by this new business venture.