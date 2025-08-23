Dow Jones hits record high as US signals rate cut

Wall Street's key indexes closed on a positive note on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record. The rally was fueled by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's suggestion of a potential interest-rate cut in his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The Dow surged 846.24 points or 1.89% to 45,631.74, surpassing its most recent record close on December 4.

Market response Traders heavily betting on September rate cut Powell's remarks have sparked a wave of optimism among traders, who are now betting heavily on a September rate cut. The likelihood of this reduction is now pegged at nearly 90%, up from about 75% before his speech. Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said Powell "kept the door open" for a potential cut in September to reassure households and businesses.

Index performance Consumer discretionary stocks lead S&P 500 sectors The S&P 500 index followed suit with a gain of 96.74 points or 1.52%, closing at 6,466.91. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also posted a strong performance, rising by 396.22 points or 1.88% to close at 21,496.54. Consumer discretionary stocks led the charge in the S&P 500's sectors, rising by an impressive 3.18%.

Stock surge Tesla shares jump by 6.2% The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index jumped 2.7%, while most megacap growth stocks also witnessed a rally. Tesla led the charge with a 6.2% jump in its share price. Among other top movers, Intel gained 5.5% amid a lardmark stake deal with the US government. The rate-sensitive Russell 2000 Index also joined the party, surging by an impressive 4.1% to its highest level this year.