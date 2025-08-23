Meta signs $10B cloud computing deal with Google

The deal is one of the largest in Google's cloud division's history

Meta has signed a six-year cloud computing contract with Google, worth over $10 billion. The deal is one of the largest in Google's cloud division's history and will see Meta use Google's data center servers, storage, networking, and other services. The agreement comes as part of Meta's major push into artificial intelligence (AI), including expanding its infrastructure and acquiring talent.