Late last month, we reported that several Tesla customers were charged twice for their new electric cars. One of the affected customers, Christopher T. Lee, who goes by the name Everyday Chris on YouTube even made a video detailing his experience. In an interesting development, the carmaker did refund Lee the second payment of $56,579 five business days after the double-charge.

Measly compensation Tesla gave affected customers a $200 voucher to compensate

After the incident, CNBC remained in touch with several Tesla customers who faced the same issue. The company reportedly apologized in an email and gave customers a $200 coupon redeemable against merchandise and accessories on Tesla's online store. However, the $200 bill hardly makes up for the overdraft fees, delayed payments, and other inconveniences customers had to endure until the carmaker processed a refund.

Tesla hasn't yet commented on the issue, cause remains unknown

Several customers had earlier expressed their ordeal as they were unable to withdraw money to cover basic expenses, just because Tesla had debited their accounts twice. Meanwhile, Tesla hasn't publicly commented on the issue. The cause for the double-dipping is also shrouded in mystery. While Lee received a refund for the second charge within five business days, some refunds took 30 days to process.

Avoiding PR disaster Customers agree Tesla needs to step up its customer service

On the online store, one can buy Tesla apparel or a key fob for the Model 3 and the Model Y for around $200. Tesla's voucher must be used in a single transaction only, and it expires on January 30, 2022. CNBC reports that besides Lee, two other California-based Tesla customers who were double-charged concurred that the company needs to improve its customer service.

Do you know? Lee suggests customers pay Tesla using cashier's cheques or Bitcoin