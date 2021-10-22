Instagram allows posting via website, launches 'Collabs' for posts, Reels

Following the news of Facebook's rebranding, its subsidiary Instagram has finally added the ability to create posts from its website. Until now, Instagram's website only allowed users to view content others posted. The new feature will bring Instagram's familiar editing suite from mobile as well. We believe it will be a huge advantage for content creators who edit pictures on their computers. Here's more.

How-to

Here's how you can post to Instagram from desktop

To post to Instagram from a computer, open a browser window, go to Instagram's website, and log in. Then, on the top right-hand side of the display, click the "Plus" icon to create a post. With this addition, Instagram is now a fully functional clone of its mobile app. You can send DMs and view Stories, Reels, and IGTV videos on your desktop now.

Boon or bane?

Digital creators will certainly enjoy the convenience

The ability to upload posts directly from the desktop is a boon for creators who were earlier forced to transfer files to their mobile to upload them. Creators who could benefit include those interested in graphic design, CGI, digital art, VFX, cinematography, and other visual media that require computers for creation or post-processing. People can also post 60-second videos from the website.

Co-create

New 'Collabs' feature lets users partner for creating Reels, posts

Besides this feature, the Facebook-owned platform also released a "test" feature called "Collabs." It is designed to let users co-create Feed posts as well as Reels videos. Users can invite collaborators from the tagging screen. Once the invite is accepted, the created content will be shown to followers of both users and the post header will be shared.

Twitter Post

Instagram's former head of product shares how Collabs works

(1/3) Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. To make that easier, we’re testing a new way for people to co-author Feed Posts and Reels, called Collab. pic.twitter.com/YD1SaSYHOl — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) July 21, 2021

Charitable cause

You can also run fundraisers for nonprofits now

Instagram has also begun testing a new way to create fundraisers for non-profit organizations using the "Plus" button on the mobile app. Besides the options to create a Feed post, Reel, Story, or Live video, you will see an option to select a nonprofit and run a fundraiser for it for a limited duration. The feature was first spotted in development in September.