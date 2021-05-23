Sambhavna Seth alleges her father died due to medical negligence

Sambhavna Seth claimed her father was 'medically murdered'

Actress Sambhavna Seth has alleged that her father, who was seeking treatment for COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital, passed away due to the negligence of the hospital staff. In a video posted on the day of his death, Seth can be seen engaging in a spat with a nurse and other hospital authorities. She said she will be taking legal action.

Seth talked about the hospital staff's demeanor in the video

In the video posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, Seth starts by saying that her father was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the hospital staff was not cooperating with her. The former Bigg Boss contestant claimed that her father's oxygen saturation level was at 55 and yet nurses refused to attend him and instead told her the level was "very good."

'They killed my father,' read her post

She claimed he was 'medically murdered'

Along with the video, Seth wrote a long note on the social media platform. She said: "Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered." Narrating how the loss of her father has rendered her fearless, the actress vowed to give her all in the fight. Her father had died on May 8.

Netizens came out in her support

The Rakht Bhoomi actress also shared that her lawyers are in the process of initiating action against the hospital authorities. Many Instagram users came out in her support. One comment read: "Police should take legal action on those doctors and nurses who are not taking care to patients (sic)." Multiple users said that they have experienced similar ordeals.

This case was not a solitary example

Seth is hardly the only one citing medical negligence as the reason for their loved ones' death. Earlier this month, the family of a COVID-19 patient had alleged that his body kept lying on a bed at a government hospital for over 14 hours after he died in Aligarh. The hospital staff allegedly treated him based on the chart of the bed's previous occupant.