Former TV and film actor Saiyad Sana Khan, who had quit showbiz last year, has responded to certain "negative videos" being made about her. Taking to Instagram, Sana said she is "heartbroken" after seeing videos highlighting her past. "Please be nice and let people change with time (sic)," she has urged in her post. Here's more on what she said.

Details Don't you know it's a sin, asked Sana

Sana posted a note that read: "Some people are making such negative videos on me from so long but I have been very patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past n talking absolute rubbish about it (sic)." "Don't you know it's a sin to make that person realize about it when that person has done tauba?? (sic)," she further added.

Details 'If you can't support someone and be nice, be quiet'

While Sana did not name the person who shared the video, she wrote, "If you can't support someone and be nice, be quiet (sic)." "Do not put anyone in depression with such ruthless and hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again, (sic)" she urged, adding that she wished she could go back in time and "change few things."

Instagram Post Here is the post by Sana

History Last year, Sana left showbiz citing religious reasons

In October 2020, Sana had announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry, citing religious reasons. She said that even though the industry had given her "fame, honor and wealth," she had decided to "serve humanity and follow the order of my creator (sic)." "This life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after-death (sic)," she had written at that time.

Marriage She tied the knot in November last year

Nearly a month after that announcement, the former actor tied the knot with a Gujarat-based businessman named Mufti Anas Sayied. Sana had shared happy pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony as well as from their honeymoon in Kashmir. For the unversed, Sana had earlier been in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis.

Career A brief about Sana's career