Mohammad Rizwan signs with CPL franchise following Asia Cup snub

Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan has signed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the rest of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo. The official announcement is expected to be made within the next 24 hours. Rizwan will replace fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is leaving to join Afghanistan ahead of a tri-series in UAE involving Pakistan and the home team.

Participation details Rizwan's participation and no-objection certificate It is still unclear if Rizwan will play in the Patriots's upcoming match against Barbados Royals on August 22. However, his exclusion from Pakistan's T20 squad for the tri-series and Asia Cup has cleared the way for his participation in other leagues. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing players to participate in overseas leagues.

League debut Rizwan joins a growing list of Pakistani players in CPL This will be Rizwan's first appearance in the CPL, adding to the growing list of Pakistani players in the tournament. The Patriots already have two Pakistani players in their squad: fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi. Other Pakistani players participating this year include Imad Wasim (Falcons), Mohammad Amir (Trinbago Knightriders), and Salman Irshad (Jamaica Tallawahs).

League quota Exhausting overseas T20 league quota By signing with the Patriots, Rizwan will exhaust his quota of two overseas T20 leagues as per PCB's rules for centrally contracted players. Earlier this year, he was signed by Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League. The Patriots have had a rough start to their CPL 2025 campaign, winning just one match and losing three so far.