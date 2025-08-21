Mohammad Rizwan signs with CPL franchise following Asia Cup snub
What's the story
Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan has signed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the rest of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo. The official announcement is expected to be made within the next 24 hours. Rizwan will replace fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is leaving to join Afghanistan ahead of a tri-series in UAE involving Pakistan and the home team.
Participation details
Rizwan's participation and no-objection certificate
It is still unclear if Rizwan will play in the Patriots's upcoming match against Barbados Royals on August 22. However, his exclusion from Pakistan's T20 squad for the tri-series and Asia Cup has cleared the way for his participation in other leagues. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing players to participate in overseas leagues.
League debut
Rizwan joins a growing list of Pakistani players in CPL
This will be Rizwan's first appearance in the CPL, adding to the growing list of Pakistani players in the tournament. The Patriots already have two Pakistani players in their squad: fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi. Other Pakistani players participating this year include Imad Wasim (Falcons), Mohammad Amir (Trinbago Knightriders), and Salman Irshad (Jamaica Tallawahs).
League quota
Exhausting overseas T20 league quota
By signing with the Patriots, Rizwan will exhaust his quota of two overseas T20 leagues as per PCB's rules for centrally contracted players. Earlier this year, he was signed by Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League. The Patriots have had a rough start to their CPL 2025 campaign, winning just one match and losing three so far.
Career
Over 8,000 runs in T20 cricket
Having played 286 T20 games so far, Rizwan has smashed 8,421 runs with the help of 69 fifties and three tons. While he averages 42.96 in the format, his strike rate reads 125.85. 3,414 of Rizwan's runs have come in 106 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 47.41 and 125.37, respectively. He has 31 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary hundred.