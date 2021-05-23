'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' trailer: Those favorite, lovable monsters are back

Sony Pictures Animation has dropped the first official trailer of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which brings back that bevy of well-liked and funny monsters. The much-awaited animated movie will be the fourth and final installment of the successful Hotel Transylvania franchise that started in 2012. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, the film is currently slated to release theatrically on July 23 this year.

Trailer

Brian Hull takes over from Adam Sandler as Dracula's voice

In the trailer, we get to see Johnny Loughran's crazy wish come true of finally becoming a monster. Drac, his father-in-law, on the other hand, hilariously gets the opposite treatment and becomes a human. We also get to hear Brian Hull as the new voice of Dracula. Actor Adam Sandler, who voiced the character for the last three films, won't return for this one.

Transformation

The chaos ensues when Monsterfication Ray goes haywire

It all starts when Van Helsing's invention, the Monsterfication Ray, goes haywire and turns many of the monsters into humans. They now have to find a way to switch themselves back, before they become permanently human. While Loughran is loving his life as a monster in the trailer, Dracula is worried, as he is stripped of his powers in his new human body.

Cast

The stacked voice cast of the film includes Selena Gomez

Besides Hull, we will also hear Andy Samberg as Loughran, Selena Gomez (also an Executive Producer) as Mavis, Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, and Steve Buscemi as Wayne. David Spade as Griffin, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray, Asher Blinkoff as Dennis Loughran, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher as Eunice, and Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing round up the incredibly talented voice cast.

Franchise

Number crunch: It's a very successful animated film franchise

The Hotel Transylvania franchise was created by comedy writer Todd Durham and consists of three graphic novels and three short films besides the four movies. Characters in the film are said to be parodies of characters from Universal Classic Monsters such as Dracula and Frankenstein. The first three films combined have made over $1.3 billion at the box office worldwide.