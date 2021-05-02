John Abraham hands over his social media accounts to NGOs

Many celebrities in India are using their social media accounts to amplify COVID-19 related information.

Joining the fray is Mumbai Saga actor John Abraham who has come forward to help.

He has handed over his social media accounts to NGOs to help those with medical needs and reach out to a larger audience. The actor took to Instagram to confirm his decision.

Statement

'It's time to extend ourselves to humanity,' says Abraham

In a statement, the Dostana actor said, "Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will exclusively help connect those affected with the resources they require."

"It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis," he added.

'Be responsible', actor urges fans

Charity work

Abraham has been quietly donating to many charities

Last year, Abraham donated his Maruti Suzuki Gypsy to an animal welfare organization. He gave it to a Mumbai-based non-profit organization called Animals Matter to Me.

The animal welfare organization said it will be using the vehicle at its Kolad animal sanctuary for rescuing and treating animals, adding it will also be used to transport medicines between Mumbai and Kolad.

Projects

Abraham has some exciting movies lined up

On the work front, Abraham will be next seen in Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Ek Villain Returns.

He will also be starring in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Pathan.

Notably, all the upcoming movies are action-thrillers and his fans are really looking forward to watching them.

He was last seen in Mumbai Saga along with Emraan Hashmi which garnered mixed reviews.

Information

Sunil Chhetri also handed over his accounts to 'real-life captains'

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri also decided to hand over his Twitter account to "real-life captains" for COVID-19 relief.

He wrote on social media: "I want to give access to my Twitter account to a few of these captains so that their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I'm on your team."