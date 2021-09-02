Instagram goes down for many users: Details here

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 01:43 pm

Instagram goes down for several users in India

According to the global outage detector website Downdetector, Facebook-owned Instagram just suffered an outage in several parts of the world, including India, due to issues yet unknown. Instagram went down about a little more than an hour ago and reports of the outage peaked in India at 12:15 pm. The country appears to be the worst hit by this outage. Here are more details.

Cause unknown

Facebook is yet to acknowledge the outage

Facebook, Instagram's parent company, is yet to acknowledge this outage although a large number of users in metropolises like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai have reported that Instagram is inaccessible. Hopes are high that Facebook will acknowledge the outage and pinpoint a cause soon using one of its many communication channels. The cause of the outage remains unknown at the time of publishing.

Details

Over 3,300 outage reports confirmed on Downdetector

According to reports from users on Downdetector, Instagram's Feed isn't getting refreshed, DMs aren't working as they should, and some profiles are showing error messages when accessed. Such a problem is characteristic of broken links, servers going offline, and interruptions in the service providers' connection that relays data to the end-users. At 12:30 pm, Downdetector recorded 3,000 outage reports.

Statistics

Majority of users claim the app is not working properly

At the time of publishing, there appear to be over 3,300 reports of the social media platform not working. Also, 47% percent of the Downdetector reports corresponded to the Instagram mobile app while 27% reports claimed the website was down as well. Meanwhile, 26% of the platform's users claimed that the server connection had been interrupted.

Blessing in disguise?

#instagramdown begins trending on Twitter

When we attempted to verify the claims, we discovered that indeed, Instagram's Feed wouldn't refresh, DMs wouldn't go through to recipients, and even Reels refused to load. However, opening frequently visited profiles didn't show any errors, probably because these were cached on our device locally. Following this outage, #instagramdown began trending on Twitter with many users taking the break to reconnect with their surroundings.