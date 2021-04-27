Palash Sen reveals why he stayed away from Bollywood

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 12:20 am

Singer-songwriter Dr. Palash Sen, who founded the pop-rock band Euphoria three decades ago, recently revealed why he kept a distance from Bollywood for all these years.

"I had no interest in doing jee hazoori of the bigwigs from the film industry," Sen revealed, and so he stuck to creating music that he "wanted to make."

Euphoria is one of India's most famous bands.

Quote

'I always told the stories that I wanted to tell'

Speaking to Times Now, Sen, who's a physician, said he is proud of making "honest music" that "touched the lives of people."

He clearly stated that he had "no interest in doing jee hazoori of the bigwigs from the film industry."

"I always wrote and made songs that I wanted to make. I told the stories that I wanted to tell," the Lucknow-born shared.

Viewpoint

Our country does not have a music industry, lamented Sen

Interestingly, not associating with Bollywood came as a boon for him.

"Staying away from the industry and its trappings got me closer to the people. And the people have sustained us to this day," the 55-year-old explained.

"Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part," the Dhoom Pichak Dhoom singer lamented.

Remix trend

'Is it that difficult to make a new song?'

Stating he never sought "fame and money," Sen also gave his two cents on the remix trend in Bollywood.

Voicing his disgust, the Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali crooner asked, "Is it that difficult to make a new song? Has the industry run out of new ideas?"

Earlier, he had announced Euphoria will be postponing all music releases till the COVID-19 situation gets better.

Information

Sen recently defeated COVID-19 himself, 'spent over 14 days alone'

Confirming that their upcoming album will also get postponed, the band's frontman said, "We will see you on the other side with our music and your smiles."

Tracing back, Sen had contracted the dangerous viral disease earlier this month and shared the news of testing negative with his fans on Saturday.

"Have spent over 14 days alone, but never felt lonely," he wrote.