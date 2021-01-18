A Russian influencer, who had stirred controversy online for marrying her stepson last year, has announced the birth of their first baby. The influencer, Marina Balmasheva (35), was previously married to her husband's 45-year-old father, Alexey Shavyrin. Alexey has reportedly accused Marina of seducing his son, Vladimir 'Voya' Shavyrin (21), when he came home on holiday from university. Here are more details.

Birth 'Dad doesn't want to show our daughter yet'

Marina gave birth to her daughter with Vladimir at a maternity hospital in Krasnodar, according to Daily Mail. The baby weighed slightly over eight pounds. The baby has not been named yet, the report said, and Marina has refrained from sharing photos of her face online. "Dad does not want to show our daughter yet," she was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

History Marina first met Vladimir when he was seven

According to the tabloid, Marina revealed to her followers that she had first met Vladimir when he was just seven and she was 22. Marina was previously married to Vladimir's father Alexey. After being together for 10 years, their marriage ended in divorce. Last year, while announcing that she was pregnant with Vladimir's child, she revealed the two had decided to get married.

Allegations Alexey says Marina seduced his son

The tabloid reported that Alexey has accused Marina of seducing his son. "He had not had a girlfriend before her. They were not shy to have sex while I was at home," he was quoted as saying. He claimed Marina would go to Vladimir's bedroom from his room after he would fall asleep and then return "as if nothing had happened."

Quote Previous marriage was 'not living but pretending'

Meanwhile, Marina said her previous marriage was "not living but pretending." She said, "Did I have regrets that I destroyed the family? Both yes and no." "[Alexey] is a good person and a wonderful father to our children," she said, "How did children take the changes? Absolutely calmly." "I am married. I moved to a bigger city. I love and I am loved," she added.

