Apple iPhone SE 3 to get an iPhone XR-like design

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 07:17 pm

Apple's iPhone SE 3 will have an LCD display

Apple is expected to launch its third-generation iPhone SE model in the spring of 2022. In the latest development, Chinese publication My Drivers has claimed that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will sport an iPhone XR-like design. The handset is also reported to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an LCD screen, and 5G connectivity support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ display

According to the report, the iPhone SE 3 will feature a wide notch with slim bezels, a curved frame, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button on the side. The handset is said to bear a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen, possibly with a 60Hz refresh rate. It should also boast an IP67 or IP68 dust and water resistance.

Information

It will sport a 12MP main camera

The iPhone SE 3 is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there could be a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by an A15 Bionic processor

The iPhone SE 3 will draw power from an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on iOS 15 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information

Apple iPhone SE 3: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the iPhone SE 3 will start at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,650) for the 64GB storage model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to take place next year.