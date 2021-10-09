Redmi K50 Pro+ tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 09, 2021, 12:45 am

Redmi K50 Pro+ will succeed this year's K40 Pro+ model

Redmi is likely to announce the K50 series of smartphones by February next year. The line-up is said to include the vanilla K50, K50 Pro, and K50 Pro+ models. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the K50 Pro+ handset. It will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will have a punch-hole design

The Redmi K50 Pro+ will feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it may have a triple camera unit. Details regarding the handset's screen size are not known yet, however, the leak claims that it will bear an AMOLED display, most likely with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a periscope zoom lens

The Redmi K50 Pro+ might be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP main sensor and a periscope zoom lens. Details regarding the tertiary snapper as well as the front-facing camera are unclear at the moment.

Internals

The device should boot Android 12 OS

The Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to draw power from the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12 with the latest MIUI interface on top and pack a 5,000mAh or larger battery with 67W or 120W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi K50 Pro+: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the K50 Pro+ model. For reference, its predecessor, the K40 Pro+ costs CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant in China.