Redmi K50 Pro+ tipped to get Snapdragon 898 chipset

Redmi K50 series key specifications tipped

Redmi is expected to launch its K50 series of smartphones in China soon. In the latest development, a tipster has leaked the key specifications of the K50, K50 Pro, and K50 Pro+ models. The handsets are tipped to come with high refresh rate AMOLED screens, Snapdragon 888 processors (Snapdragon 898 chipset on the Pro+), and up to 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display

Redmi K50 will sport a 120Hz Full-HD+ panel

The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro will likely have an IP68-rated built, a punch-hole cut-out, and slim bezels. They might get a side-mounted and an in-display fingerprint sensor, respectively, for secure biometric authentication. The devices shall bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Details about the K50 Pro+ model are unclear.

Information

The Pro+ variant will boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi K50, K50 Pro, and K50 Pro+ are said to offer a 48MP, 50MP, and 108MP primary camera, respectively. On the front, the K50 and K50 Pro could pack a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The K50 Pro might house a 4,500mAh battery

The Redmi K50 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with a 4,200mAh battery and 67W fast-charging support. The K50 Pro will likely be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. The top-tier K50 Pro+ is tipped to support 120W fast-charging and pack a Snapdragon 898 chipset, which is the rumored successor to the Snapdragon 888+.

Information

Redmi K50 series: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of the Redmi K50 line-up will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the leaked features, the range might start at around Rs. 30,000.