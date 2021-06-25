Redmi K50 series confirmed to be in the works

Redmi's Lu Weibing confirms presence of Redmi K50 series

Redmi is working on its K50 series of smartphones that will arrive as a successor to the K40 line-up. In the latest development, Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has asked the users on Weibo about features they'd want to see on the K50 handsets. He also confirmed that the devices are currently in discussion. However, details of the models are unknown as of now.

Design and display

Redmi K50 might flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Redmi K50 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, a triple camera module is expected. The device shall bear a 6.69-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 402ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

It could sport a 64MP main camera

The Redmi K50 will likely have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Redmi K50 is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi K50: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Redmi K50 will be announced during its launch, which could happen later this year. However, going by the rumored specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.