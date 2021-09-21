Ahead of launch, iQOO Z5's specifications leaked

iQOO Z5 confirmed to arrive in three color options

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z5 smartphone in China on September 23 and in India on September 27. In the latest development, the specifications of the handset have surfaced online, revealing details such as an LCD display, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Separately, the company has shared a poster that shows the color variants of the Z5.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The iQOO Z5 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an AG frost polycarbonate back body, an aluminium alloy frame, a VC heat dissipation system, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will be offered in three color options.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Samsung GW3 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP ultra-macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The iQOO Z5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 11-based iQOO UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z5 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 23 and in India on September 27. However, the handset is tipped to cost under Rs. 30,000.