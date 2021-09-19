iQOO Z5 to cost under Rs. 30,000 in India

iQOO Z5 confirmed to house a 5,000mAh battery

iQOO's next 5G model, the Z5, is set to debut in China on September 23. Meanwhile, its India launch is also in the works. In the latest development, GSMArena has reported the handset will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. Separately, the device maker also confirmed the iQOO Z5 will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 10.4 hours of gaming. Here's our roundup.

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The iQOO Z5 will feature a punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a quad camera module. The device may bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 409ppi, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

A 16MP front camera is expected

The iQOO Z5 will likely get a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP lenses. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The iQOO Z5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The latest tip-off suggests that iQOO Z5 will carry a sub-Rs. 30,000 price-tag in the Indian market. The official price, however, will be announced at the time of its launch.