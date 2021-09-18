iQOO Z5 teased on Amazon, India launch and availability confirmed

iQOO Z5 will be available in India via Amazon

Vivo-backed iQOO is gearing up to launch the Z5 smartphone in China on September 23. Now, Amazon has created a microsite for the handset, suggesting an imminent launch in India. The landing page also confirms its availability via the e-commerce giant. The phone is said to offer a 6.57-inch display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

It will sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z5 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 409ppi.

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The quad rear cameras on the iQOO Z5 are rumored to include a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP shooters. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing snapper is expected to be offered.

The phone might support 65W fast-charging

The iQOO Z5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing information of the iQOO Z5 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, considering its leaked specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 22,000.