iQOO Z5 will feature a 120Hz display, Hi-Res Audio support

iQOO is all set to launch its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5, in China on September 23. In the latest development, the company has confirmed some features and specifications of the handset. It will come with a punch-hole design, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10 certification, and stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will provide a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The iQOO Z5 will have a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel, volume rockers and power button on the right side, and an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10 support, and DCI-P3 color gamut.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP snappers. On the front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor

The iQOO Z5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5: Pricing and availability

iQOO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z5 at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on September 23. However, considering the specifications, the smartphone might be priced at around Rs. 22,000.