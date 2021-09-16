iQOO Z5 confirmed to go official on September 23

iQOO is all set to launch its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5, in China on September 23. The vanilla Z5 is believed to arrive along with Z5 Pro and Z5x models. The handset is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. It will succeed the iQOO Z3 5G model, which was announced in India in June.

The phone may have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

iQOO Z5 may have a similar waterdrop notch design as the iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z5 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The device is rumored to bear a 6.57-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary snapper, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

It will run on Android 11 operating system

The iQOO Z5 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

iQOO Z5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z5 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 23. However, considering the specifications, the device might cost around Rs. 22,000.